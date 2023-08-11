Boy, 16, shows up at West Side hospital with gunshot wound

A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound showed up to a West Side hospital Friday morning.

The 16-year-old had been shot in the back and self-transported to Stroger Hospital around 1 a.m. He was listed in fair condition.

The boy was uncooperative with details of the shooting, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.