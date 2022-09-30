Boy, 17, charged with murder after allegedly fleeing from police, crashing car and killing woman

Four people have been charged in connection to a Chicago carjacking spree that resulted in a crash that killed a woman in Little Village Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy faces one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy faces one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and one count of possession of ammunition with no valid FOID.

Another 17-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of murder, one felony count of aggravated fleeing from police, one felony count of aggravated fleeing 2+ Con Devices and one felony count of aggravated fleeing causing bodily injury.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Enrique Angeles, 22, of Crystal Lake, was charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle.

According to police, the group got out of a stolen white pickup truck just before 7 p.m. Thursday and carjacked a 65-year-old woman who was in a black Honda in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue in McKinley Park, police said.

Later on, the same group carjacked another woman, 25, who was driving a white Honda in the 1900 block of West 21st Place in Heart of Chicago, according to police.

Police responded to a call of a group of people trying to set a white pickup truck on fire in the 3400 block of South Leavitt Street.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Honda, which officers located and attempted to curb, police said.

The Honda continued driving and crashed into a Toyota in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, 55-year-old Dominga Flores, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The offenders were placed into custody shortly after, and charged accordingly.