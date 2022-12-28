Boy, 17, shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

A teenage boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the North Mayfair neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the thigh, according to police.

The teen was transported by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

He was "very uncooperative" with police and refused to answer any questions, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.