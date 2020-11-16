Boy, 5, shot in head in Roseland: police

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The boy was playing with an iPad on a couch about 7:30 p.m. inside a home in the 200 block of West 115th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots towards the residence, Chicago Police Cmdr. Glenn White told reporters at a news conference at the scene.

The boy was rushed from the home and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

He was “undergoing surgery to relieve some of the pressure on the brain that was caused by the gunshot wound that he sustained,” White said.

No one was outside of the home at the time of the shooting, and the boy’s parents were the only other people inside, White said.

“This is another random act of violence here in the city of Chicago involving one of the youthful citizens of Chicago who is five years old who was innocently playing inside this residence on his iPad,” White added. “Our hearts and our prayers go out to the parents.”

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.