Chicago crime: Boy, 5, critically injured in drive-by on Near West Side, CPD says

The Brief A 5-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man were shot and injured overnight on Chicago's Near West Side. A gunman pulled alongside a large group of people and opened fire, police said. The boy was hospitalized in critical condition.



A young boy and a man were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning on Chicago’s Near West Side.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. around 12:35 a.m. in the Little Italy neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Investigators learned a black SUV pulled alongside a large group of people, and someone inside the car began shooting at the group. The SUV fled southbound on Morgan Street.

Two victims were shot and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and listed in good condition.

A 5-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not give a further description of the suspected gunman.

Area detectives are investigating.