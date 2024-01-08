Boy, 17, charged with attempted murder in Gresham shooting

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting Sunday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

The teen allegedly shot at a 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman around 12:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street, according to police. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Minutes later, the teen was arrested in the Englewood neighborhood. He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building.

The teen has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

No additional information was immediately provided.