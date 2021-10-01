Boy charged with Bronzeville carjacking, armed robbery in West Elsdon

A 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges in connection with a carjacking and an armed robbery this week in Bronzeville and West Elsdon.

The teen allegedly robbed an 18-year-old woman at gunpoint Thursday in the 3900 block of West 58th Street, according to Chicago police.

The boy also allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 32-year-old woman on Sunday in the 4300 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.

He was arrested Thursday in the 3600 block of West 60th Street and charged with vehicular hijacking and armed robbery.

He was due in juvenile court Friday.