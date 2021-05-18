Boy dies in 6-car Bedford Park crash

An 8-year-old boy died in a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles Monday evening in southwest suburban Bedford Park.

The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. at Cicero Avenue and State Road in Bedford Park, police said in a statement.

Julian Ocegueda, from Burbank, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Eight other people were injured.

Bedford Park Police Chief Tim Hansen did not immediately respond to a request for more information.