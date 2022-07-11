Boys charged in Lincoln Park carjacking

Two teenage boys were charged in a carjacking Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The boys, ages 14 and 17, are accused of taking a car from a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street, police said.

The pair was arrested hours later Sunday in the Dearborn Park neighborhood.

They are each charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The 17-year-old also faces one misdemeanor of obstructing identification.

No additional information was immediately available.