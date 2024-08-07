Teen charged with armed robbery on South Side

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an armed robbery last May on Chicago's South Side.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, allegedly robbed a 52-year-old woman at gunpoint on May 2 in the 8900 block of South Ada Street, according to police.

He was taken into custody Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Muskegon Avenue and was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.