A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the Brainerd neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was walking on the street around 10 p.m. when a black Impala pulled up and someone started shooting in the 9000 block of South Justine Street, police said.

The victim was shot in the leg and arm and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.