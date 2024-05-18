Summer dream job: Get paid $100K to swim in pools across all 50 US states

Swimply, a private pool rental company based in Los Angeles, announced that it's hiring a chief pools officer (CPO) for the summer of 2024.

The company is in search of a pool lover whose job will be to travel to all 50 U.S. states, from July to September, and review as many pools as possible, according to the listing.

The CPO will be responsible for spreading the word and creating content on social media, highlighting "the best of Swimply along the journey."

The new employee will also host pop-up pool parties and curate lists and travel guides for pools across the country .

The pool at Cornell Hudsons home in Damascus, Maryland, on April 11, 2023. Hudson rents his pool on Swimply, which allows users to rent private swimming pools by the hour. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Swimply’s CPO will receive a guaranteed $50,000 base payment for travel expenses, floaties, pool bookings and road trip snacks.

Another $50,000 will be earned in performance bonuses based on content engagement and the number of pools visited.

A $50,000 base payment will cover travel expenses, floaties and snacks, according to the company. (Swimply / Fox News)

To apply, interested applicants must book a Swimply pool near them and create a video resume demonstrating their skills in content creation.

Applicants are then encouraged to share their videos on TikTok or Instagram Reels, tag and follow @swimply and use the hashtag #SwimplyDreamJob.

There is no limit to how many submissions can be made.

Next steps will include an interview with Swimply’s CEO Derek Callow and a "swimming screen test."

Applicants should show how they would highlight Swimply's poolside destinations in their video resume, the job posting stated. (Swimply / Fox News)

Swimply is described as the "premier, neighborhood-driven marketplace" for booking private pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, pickleball courts, homes and other spaces by the hour.

"With a diverse array of pools across the country, we have something for everyone, and the chief pools officer will be our primary expert and voice on how to find the best aquatic escapes nestled in America’s backyards," Swimply wrote on its website.

All video applications must be submitted by June 15.

Applicants must be 18 years or older.