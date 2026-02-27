Chicago weather: From 60s to 30s as snow chances return

After unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s Friday — with some areas southwest of Chicago nearing the upper 60s — a sharp cooldown is expected this weekend.

Highs will fall to around 38 degrees Saturday and 32 degrees Sunday. Light snow is possible both days, though widespread accumulation is not expected.

The best chance for minor snowfall Saturday will be in the north and northwest suburbs, particularly closer to the Wisconsin state line, as the southern edge of a storm system brushes the area. On Sunday, any snowfall is more likely south of Interstate 80, meaning much of Chicago could remain largely snow-free.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 40s and 50s next week, with a wetter pattern developing. Periodic showers are possible from Monday night through the end of the week. Highs could return to the 60s beyond the seven-day forecast.