Man, 29, wounded in Brainerd drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 29-year-old told police he was shot around 10:20 p.m. by someone riding in a gray sedan in the 9100 block of South Ada Street, according to police.

The victim was shot twice in the thigh and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.