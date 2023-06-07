Brand-new play space coming to Chatham neighborhood

A brand-new play space is coming to the Chatham neighborhood.

Organizations and community leaders came together Wednesday to discuss the project and a larger playground initiative.

Representatives from KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that works to end play space inequity, joined "Discover Financial" at Avalon Park Elementary to discuss the construction plans.

They say the design was finalized following input from the community.

That playground is set to be complete and ready for the kids in August.

To date, those organizations have worked together to build 29 playgrounds across the Chicago area.