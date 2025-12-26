Chicago weather: Your weekend forecast

The Brief Showers and clouds today won’t stop temperatures from climbing near 50 degrees. Sunday brings the warmest air, with highs well into the 50s and a chance of thunder before colder air moves in. Much colder weather settles in next week, with highs in the 20s and only light snow chances.



Today will start with a few showers, especially over our northern counties.

A dense fog advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for Will, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle, Newton and Jasper counties in our viewing area.

Later today, despite cloud cover, temperatures will climb toward 50°. Tonight will be mild by late-December standards with lows in the mid to upper 30s. For reference, the normal high at this time of year is around 34°.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and not as warm as today with highs in the low to mid 40s. A surge of even milder air amid gusty winds is poised to arrive on Sunday along with showers. Highs will soar well into the 50s with some of our southern viewing area flirting with 60! It’s possible parts of our area could even have some thunder.

This rain will herald the arrival of much colder air starting Sunday night and continuing into next week. There can be some light snow in the area on Monday morning with the accumulations unlikely.

Highs Monday through Wednesday now look to be in the 20s. No significant snowstorms in sight.