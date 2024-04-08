New store Bricks & Minifigs brings LEGO wonderland to Schaumburg

LEGO lovers have a new place to buy and sell all things block related.

Bricks & Minifigs, a LEGO resale store with more than 100 locations across the country, just opened on Roselle Road in Schaumburg last weekend.

"We had probably 1,000 people come out over the course of the day" said Bradley Banaszek, who said you can find

LEGO bricks, figures, used sets, new in-box retired sets and brand-new Lego box sets at the store.

"Every day I am buying whatever Lego sets or loose bricks, pretty much anything LEGO related that comes through my door," Banaszek said.

There's also a party room for birthday and other celebrations.

"We've got a couple of different build options where we either provide sets, or just let you kind of go to town with our bulk bins," said Banaszek.

"We've also got a derby racetrack that's currently under construction. Where you can build up your own little Lego cars. And race them down the track with your friends," he added.

The store also sponsors special events like the upcoming "Innovation Day" later this month.

"We're going to have MOC, which stands for My Own Creation competitions. We've got a couple of different themes," Banaszek said.

You can get more information on Facebook or Instagram at BAMSchaumburg.