Brittany Battaglia: Logan Square woman reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 33-year-old woman.

Brittany Battaglia was last seen on June 2, 2023, according to police. She lives in the 1900 block of N. Kimball Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police say Battaglia may be in her vehicle, which is a 2013 blue Mazda with Illinois license plate DS15953.

Brittany Battaglia | Chicago Police Department

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

She is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554.