Thieves steal ATM after crashing car into Bronzeville business: Chicago police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A car crashed into the front of a business on Chicago's South Side before it was burglarized Tuesday morning. 

Police say two offenders took an ATM from a business in the 300 block of East 47th Street after crashing a vehicle into the front of the building. 

The incident happened at approximately 3:25 a.m. 

The offenders fled in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating.