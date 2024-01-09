Thieves steal ATM after crashing car into Bronzeville business: Chicago police

A car crashed into the front of a business on Chicago's South Side before it was burglarized Tuesday morning.

Police say two offenders took an ATM from a business in the 300 block of East 47th Street after crashing a vehicle into the front of the building.

The incident happened at approximately 3:25 a.m.

The offenders fled in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.