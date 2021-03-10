Bronzeville man charged with armed robbery, attempted murder

article

A 32-year-old Bronzeville man has been charged with armed robbery and attempted murder, according to Chicago police.

Johnny McDowell has been charged with a felony count of attempted murder and a felony count of armed robbery, police said.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, McDowell allegedly entered the residence of a 26-year-old man in the 800 block of West Eastwood Avenue, struck the man multiple times, held a gun to his head and forced him to drive to the 4200 block of North Clarendon Avenue, police said.

The 26-year-old was able to call for help, and responding officers were able to arrest McDowell, police said.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.