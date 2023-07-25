Brothers sue Chicago Police Department over alleged false confessions

On Tuesday, two lawsuits were filed against the Chicago Police Department by individuals claiming they were coerced into making false confessions, leading to wrongful convictions.

Brothers Sean Tyler and Reginald Henderson asserted that they were tortured and forced to make false confessions by the "Midnight Crew," a group led by former CPD Commander Jon Burge. After serving 26 years in prison, their convictions were eventually dismissed.

Speaking to the media, Reginald expressed his frustration, saying, "I left with a 5-month-old child and come home to 3 grandchildren." Sean emphasized the lasting impact of wrongful convictions, saying, "One thing you can never get back is time."

In a separate lawsuit, Marilyn Mulero, a former death row inmate, claimed that she spent 28 years in prison after being coerced into a false confession by detectives Reynaldo Guevara and Ernest Halvorsen.

The Chicago Police Department does not comment on pending litigation.