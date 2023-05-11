Buckingham Fountain set to come alive for summer with annual Switch on Summer event
CHICAGO - A true sign of summer gets flowing this weekend!
Buckingham Fountain will be switched on Saturday morning.
To mark the occasion, ComEd is hosting its 9th annual Switch on Summer celebration.
The free event will include games, activities, live entertainment including the Jesse White Tumblers and fun giveaways.
This year's switch will be flipped on by community member Maria Espinosa, who won a raffle for the bragging rights.
The fun starts at noon Saturday.