Buckingham Fountain set to come alive for summer with annual Switch on Summer event

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
Lucky winner to flip the switch on Buckingham Fountain's opening ceremony

CHICAGO - A true sign of summer gets flowing this weekend!

Buckingham Fountain will be switched on Saturday morning.

To mark the occasion, ComEd is hosting its 9th annual Switch on Summer celebration. 

The free event will include games, activities, live entertainment including the Jesse White Tumblers and fun giveaways.

This year's switch will be flipped on by community member Maria Espinosa, who won a raffle for the bragging rights.

The fun starts at noon Saturday.