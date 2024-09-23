Suburban man arrested for arson in Buffalo Grove fire

article

A Buffalo Grove man is accused of setting a fire inside a home last week.

Evan Rude, 24, has been charged with aggravated arson, residential arson and arson, police said.

On Sept. 19, around 7:15 p.m., Buffalo Grove Police and Fire Departments responded to the 900 block of Lucinda Drive after an occupant inside the home reported a fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, which caused major damage to the home. Officers found the occupants outside the residence, including Rude.

Police then conducted an investigation and reviewed security camera footage in the area, which led to the arrest of Rude on Sept. 20.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

No additional details were made available about the arrest.