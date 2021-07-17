Burglar stealing drugs from pharmacies in Chicago

Someone is stealing drugs from pharmacies in Chicago's Albany Park and Jefferson Park neighborhoods.

The burglar has broken into at least four pharmacies in the past week by smashing a glass window at these locations:

• 3300 block of North Pulaski Road, 12:10 a.m., July 13

• 5900 block of North Cicero Avenue, 2:12 a.m., July 13

• 6200 block of West Higgins Avenue at 2:33 a.m., July 13

• 4000 block of West Irving Park Road at 4:53 a.m., July 17

The burglar is described as a white man, 5'8" to 5'11", 140 to 150 pounds.

Chicago Police said that if you have any information, please contact them at (312) 746-7394.

