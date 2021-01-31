Burglaries reported in Douglas apartments: police

Chicago police are searching for two men in connection to a string of January burglaries in Douglas.

The men entered people’s apartments through an unlocked door and took items from inside, Chicago police said.

During one of the robberies, one of the men struck a victim with a blunt object before leaving the scene.

One of the suspects was described as about 5-foot-9 and wearing all black clothing, police said. The other is between 20 to 30 years old, about 6-foot-2, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

The robberies happened:

about 2:45 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 100 block of East 32nd Street;

about 3 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 500 block of East 32nd Street; and

about 5: 20 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 3100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.