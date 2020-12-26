Expand / Collapse search

Burglars hit three pharmacies on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of three burglaries reported recently at pharmacies in Kilbourn Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone broke into the businesses through an opened window or rear door, went to the pharmacy section and stole pharmaceuticals, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

  • About 3:35 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 3300 block of North Pulaski Road;
  • About 2:05 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 3300 block of North Pulaski Road; and
  • About 6:30 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

