Burglars shatter Palos Park Subway restaurant window, steal register

Police are looking for two people who stole a cash register from a Subway restaurant Sunday in the southwest suburb.

The male suspects smashed the front window of the restaurant about 1:30 a.m. at 11901 Southwest Highway and took the register, Palos Park police said.

One suspect was wearing blue hoodie and black pants, and the other had a black hoodie, black pants and white gym shoes, police said. They were driving a newer-model gray crossover SUV.

