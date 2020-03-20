Burglars target houses, apartments in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries reported since January in Washington Park on the South Side.
In each case, someone forced open a door to enter and steal from a house or apartment, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The break-ins occurred:
- Between 5:01 a.m. and 9:29 p.m. March 12 in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue;
- Between 3 p.m. March 7 and 10:45 a.m. March 11 in the 300 block of East 57th Street;
- About 3:23 p.m. Feb. 26 in the first block of East 57th;
- Between 9:30 a.m. and 6:23 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 5900 block of South Michigan;
- About 11:40 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 5700 block of South Prairie Avenue;
- Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 200 block of East 60th Street;
- Between 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20 and 3 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 5400 block of South Indiana Avenue;
- Between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 5900 block of South Wabash Avenue;
- Between 5 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 5900 block of South Wabash; and
- About 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 5900 block of South Indiana.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.