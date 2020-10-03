Expand / Collapse search

Businesses burglarized on the West Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of a string of burglaries reported in September on the West Side.

In each incident someone went into businesses, flashed a gun and demanded money from the cash register, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

  • About 5 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue;
  • About 10:50 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 1500 block of West Taylor Street;
  • About 2:10 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue;
  • About 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 900 block of West Monroe Street; and
  • About 11:15 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.   