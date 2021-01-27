Businesses robbed in Belmont Cragin

Police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported in January in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone walked into a business, flashed a gun and demanded money from the clerk at the register, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

About 11:45 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 6100 block of West Diversey Avenue;

About 4:45 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 5700 block of West Fullerton Avenue; and

About 7:10 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 1800 block of North Harlem Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.