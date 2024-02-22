California Purple Heart recipient finds home in Harvey through Homes for Wounded Heroes Program

A Purple Heart recipient who was born and raised in California is now calling Harvey home.

Former U.S. Army Sergeant Manuel Cebreros got the keys Thursday morning, courtesy of the Homes for Wounded Heroes Program run by the Military Warriors Support Foundation and sponsored by Wells Fargo.

Since the foundation started in 2017, it has awarded nearly 1,000 homes in all 50 states through the Homes for Wounded Heroes and Homes for Gold Stars programs.

Wounded veterans and Gold Star spouses are eligible to apply.

You can find the link to the application here.