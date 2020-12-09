Calumet City FOP sets up fundraiser for children of officer who died of a medical emergency
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A fundraiser has been set up for the children of a Calumet City police officer who died of a medical emergency on Monday while on duty in the south suburbs.
Officer Adam Zieminski was a 22-year veteran of the department and is survived by his two daughters, Brooke and Kylie, according to Calumet City FOP.
Zieminski was transporting a detainee to the Markham Courthouse when he suffered the medical emergency, officials say.
The Go Fund Me was created by the Calumet City FOP Lodge #1.
"Adam completed 22 years of service with the Calumet City Police Department and received numerous commendations, including two life-saving awards," the Go Fund Me page said. "In May 2014, Adam bravely and without hesitation, rushed into a burning home and rescued an infant from the flames. Adam was a true hero and will forever be missed. He made a lasting impression on any who had the pleasure of meeting him."
All money collected from the fundraiser will go directly to Zieminski's daughters.
