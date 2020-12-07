Calumet City police officer dies of medical emergency on duty

article

A veteran Calumet City police officer died of an apparent medical emergency early Monday while on duty in the south suburbs.

Officer Adam Zieminski, a 22-year veteran of the department, was transporting a detainee to the Markham Courthouse when he suffered the medical emergency, according to a statement from Calumet City.

The detainee alerted nearby Cook County sheriff’s officers, who responded but were unable to revive Zieminski, the city said in its statement.

Zieminski, 49, was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. Monday at South Suburban Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Dolton.

“We have been in touch with the Zieminski family and our thoughts and prayers are with them, as well as his friends and colleagues,” the statement said. “We were all fortunate to have had him in our lives.”

Autopsy results have not been released.