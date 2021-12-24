Car crashes through guard rail on Stevenson Expressway, lands on road below

A car driving on the Stevenson Expressway crashed through a guard rail and landed on the street below early Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said it happened around 2:30 a.m., when the driver of the vehicle was traveling outbound and lost control of the car.

The car crashed through the guard rail and landed on Cicero - below the Stevenson, State police said.

No major injuries were reported, and the Stevenson is running normally.

The driver was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

