Carjacker punches woman in Lake View

A woman was punched in her face during an armed carjacking Tuesday in the Lake View neighborhood.

She was confronted by a gunman about 7 a.m. as she drove out of her alley in the 3600 block of North Bosworth Avenue, Chicago police said in a media notification.

The man stepped out of a blue SUV and demanded she exit her Dodge Charger, police said. The gunman opened her door and struck her head and face.

The man stole her car and went west toward Ashland Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The woman, 32, refused transport to a hospital.

Earlier Tuesday, a pair were carjacked at gunpoint a block away from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home in Logan Square.

Advertisement

In 2020, carjackings in Chicago more than doubled over the previous year.