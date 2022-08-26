Carol Stream man sentenced to 4 years for sextorting minor

article

A Carol Stream man was sentenced to four years in prison for extorting lewd images from a minor.

Anchit Nayyar, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and received a four-year sentence from Kane County Judge Alice C. Tracy.

Prosecutors said in court Nayyar contacted a girl over Snapchat and posed as a woman, requesting pictures of the girl's armpits.

After the victim complied, Nayyar blackmailed her by demanding she send him lewd photos of herself or he would share the pictures she had previously sent, prosecutors said.

"Mr. Nayyar not only extorted this young victim/survivor, he psychologically abused her," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Wittman said. "I am grateful she had the courage to talk about Mr. Nayyar’s criminal conduct to a trusted adult, who contacted the police. Her disclosure put an end to the blackmail not only of herself, but also of his other victims and potential victims."

In addition to the prison term, Nayyar must register for life as a sex offender.