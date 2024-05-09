New Kids On The Block coming to Tinley Park

The New Kids are returning to the Block.

The iconic pop group is making a comeback to the area, gracing the stage in Tinley Park on June 15 as part of their new tour promoting their first album in 11 years, "Still Kids," set to hit shelves next week.

Original member Donnie Wahlberg, now residing in St. Charles, sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss why, despite his Boston roots, performing with NKOTB in Chicago feels like a "home show" for the group.

"It's going to be like a home concert now," Wahlberg expressed. "It's always been fun, it's always felt great."

Wahlberg, a founding member of New Kids on the Block, added, "We always love performing in Chicago anyway, historically, throughout the band's history."

Tickets for the NKOTB Tinley Park concert are now on sale.