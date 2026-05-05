Carol Stream police investigate 'incident' in Newport Villages subdivision
CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Officers were investigating "an incident" Tuesday morning in a residential neighborhood in Chicago's west suburbs, police said.
What we know:
Carol Stream police were called to a home in the Newport Villages subdivision.
"There is a significant law enforcement presence in the area," Carol Stream PD said on Facebook.
Much detail wasn't available, but police said they were "investigating an incident." They added the situation appears to be isolated and "there is no indication of a threat to the public."
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what prompted the heavy police response and how long the scene will be active.
What's next:
Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Carol Stream Police Department.