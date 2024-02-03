Carol Stream police fatally shoot man during domestic violence call

A man was fatally shot by Carol Stream police in the western suburbs early Saturday morning during a domestic violence call.

Police responded to a report of domestic violence at the Villagebrook Apartments located at 278 E. St. Charles Rd. at 4:15 a.m.

Deputy Chief and Acting Chief of Police of the Carol Stream Police Department Brian Cluever said officers encountered a "tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation" when they arrived at the scene.

At least one officer discharged their weapon at the alleged suspect. He sustained critical injuries and was transported to the Central DuPage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident and there is currently no active threat to the public.

Friends and family of the deceased spoke to Fox 32 News at the scene.

The Public Integrity Team of the Dupage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Task Force is investigating the police-involved shooting.

Body-worn camera footage is being reviewed as a part of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.