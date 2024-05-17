Chicago set for summer-like weekend packed with festivals

With summer-like weather expected this weekend, Chicagoans have plenty of outdoor events to enjoy.

Summer50 Fest

Kicking off the weekend, the Summer50 Fest returns on Saturday at the United Center Atrium. This event brings together city agencies to offer summer programming enrollment, on-site job applications, and job opportunities. The fest starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

Chicago Mayfest

The 27th season of Chicago Mayfest begins Friday night in Lincoln Park, offering a weekend filled with art and music. The festival features two stages with live musicians and food from local vendors. Mayfest began at 5 p.m. and continues through the weekend.

Bacon, Bourbon, and Arcade Games Fest

For fans of bacon, bourbon, and arcade games, there's a fest that combines all three. Attendees can enjoy tickets for eight different bourbons, eight bacon bites, free arcade games, and discounted drinks. Tickets start at $29. The event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Headquarters Beercade, located near the corner of Chicago and Wells.

Lincoln Roscoe Art and Craft Fair

Art enthusiasts can visit the Lincoln Roscoe Art and Craft Fair, which features over 75 vendors selling handmade art, jewelry, and decor. This two-day event starts at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Margarita Street Festival in Pilsen

A new addition to the weekend lineup is the Margarita Street Festival in Pilsen. This first-ever festival takes place on South Peoria Street, with festivities beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and continuing at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.