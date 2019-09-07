Cars stolen from lots near Midway

At least four vehicles have been stolen recently from parking lots near Midway International Airport on the Southwest Side, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first vehicle was stolen about 6 a.m. Aug. 28 from a parking lot in the 4700 block of West 59th Street, police said. Two more were stolen about 1 p.m. Monday from a parking lot in the 4600 block of West 59th Street, and the last vehicle was stolen about 2 p.m. Tuesday from a lot in the 5900 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects and said they are not sure how they are making off with the vehicles.

Anyone with information about the vehicle thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.