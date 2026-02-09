Chicago crime: Suspect punched, stomped victim on CTA Red Line train, police say

The Brief A suspect allegedly punched and stomped on a victim on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month. The victim was able to get away but police are looking for the suspect.



A person was attacked and robbed on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month and police are looking for the suspect.

What we know:

Police warned of the robbery that happened Feb. 1 around 11:41 a.m. on the Red Line train when it was in the 900 block of W. Addison, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was a passenger on the train when the suspect struck them in the face with a closed fist, took their property and stomped on their head, police said. The victim was eventually able to leave the train car.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com and use reference #JK134584.