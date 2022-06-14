Caterpillar to move headquarters out of Deerfield, Illinois

Construction giant Caterpillar Inc., announced Tuesday it will relocate its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to an existing office in Irving, Texas.

"We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a statement.

Illinois currently represents the largest concentration of Caterpillar workers in the world.

The transition to Texas will begin this year, the company said in a statement.

Irving, Texas is roughly 20 minutes northwest of Dallas.

This story is developing. Check back from updates.