Caught on camera: Naperville officers rescue family after crashing into retention pond
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - In a daring rescue captured on camera, officers in Naperville responded to a family that had crashed into a retention pond.
The body camera video was posted on Naperville's Facebook page on Wednesday.
The incident occurred last week, with the footage showing officers entering the frigid water to rescue the family, including breaking a window in the process.
Fortunately, everyone involved emerged safely from the incident.