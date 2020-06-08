Caught on camera: Woman goes viral following racist tirade at North Phoenix gas station

A Valley woman's reported racist tirade that was caught on camera at a North Phoenix gas station is quickly going viral.

The man behind the camera, Greg Conn, says an older white woman stormed inside and demanded help when her gas pump didn't work at the station located near Seventh Street and Greenway.

Conn says she then told another woman who was being helped at the front counter, identified as Karina Rodriguez, to "go back to Mexico."

The woman also told the store clerk to not help Rodriguez.

"She was saying that she owned the place, that she was a manager there, but I have spoken with the CEO of Super Pumper -- he's saying that is not the case. She is not affiliated with any of the stores nationwide," Conn told FOX 10.

In the video, both women get into an argument and the older woman grabs Rodriguez who then slaps her.