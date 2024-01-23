CCL holder shoots at armed robber who held up Taco Burrito King

A concealed carry holder shot at an armed robber who held up a Taco Burrito King restaurant Monday night in the Cragin neighborhood.

A 17-year-old armed with a gun entered the restaurant, located at 5413 W. Belmont Avenue, around 9:35 p.m. and demanded money from the register, according to police. The clerk complied but the teen was confronted by a licensed concealed carry holder who shot at him as he fled the restaurant.

The 17-year-old got into a black SUV which later crashed in the 2800 block of North Long Avenue. He tried to run away but was taken into custody.

Police recovered a weapon and the suspect was taken to Community First Hospital to be treated for an unspecified injury.

No other injuries were reported. Area Five detectives are investigating