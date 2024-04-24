Challengers, new tennis drama starring Zendaya, hits theaters this week

Currently one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, Zendaya both stars in and produces the steamy new tennis drama "Challengers."

The film follows a love triangle within the world of tennis – and Zendaya has found herself plagued with questions about kissing her co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

This isn't the first time, she was often asked about kissing her "Dune" co-star Timothee Chalamet during that film’s press tour.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton talked with Zendaya about reporters’ fascination with asking her about kissing co-stars, to which she replied: "I know, it’s very odd."

"I have no idea, I don’t know if it’s because they want it to be a viral thing. But I have noticed that, with me specifically. Thank you for bringing that up, because I thought the same thing. This is weird," Zendaya said.

"Challengers" hits theaters on Friday, April 26th.