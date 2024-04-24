Expand / Collapse search

Challengers, new tennis drama starring Zendaya, hits theaters this week

Published  April 24, 2024 12:04pm CDT
FOX 32 Chicago

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton talked with Zendaya about reporters’ fascination with asking her about kissing co-stars, to which she replied: "I know, it’s very odd."

CHICAGO - Currently one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, Zendaya both stars in and produces the steamy new tennis drama "Challengers." 

The film follows a love triangle within the world of tennis – and Zendaya has found herself plagued with questions about kissing her co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

This isn't the first time, she was often asked about kissing her "Dune" co-star Timothee Chalamet during that film’s press tour.

"I have no idea, I don’t know if it’s because they want it to be a viral thing. But I have noticed that, with me specifically. Thank you for bringing that up, because I thought the same thing. This is weird," Zendaya said.

"Challengers" hits theaters on Friday, April 26th.