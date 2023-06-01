Changes coming to this year's Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park

Some changes are coming to this year's Puerto Rican Festival.

On Thursday, the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture organizers looked ahead to the music, art, food and events all centered on Puerto Rican pride.

This year's event will also include a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center along with a 5K run among other events.

A number of local vendors will be on hand and organizers are hoping to highlight entrepreneurs.

The four-day celebration will be held from June 8 through June 11 in Humboldt Park.

The Puerto Rican People's Day Parade will be held June 10 starting at 2 p.m.