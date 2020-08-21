Charges filed against alleged attacker in stabbings of 4 sleeping homeless men

article

A 28-year-old man faces felony charges in connection with the stabbings of four sleeping homeless men in recent weeks at Grant Park and on the CTA.

Bryant McCalip was charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and three felony counts of aggravated battery, Chicago police said Friday night. He was arrested Thursday afternoon.

The first stabbing on July 9 left Aaron Curry, 58, dead in a grassy area of Grant Park. He was found with a knife stuck in his neck in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Another homeless man was attacked July 15 at the 63rd Red Line station. The 63-year-old said he had been stabbed while sleeping at 1:50 a.m., police said.

Grant Park saw another attack on July 24. A 53-year-old homeless man was stabbed multiple times while sleeping under a blanket, police said. The fourth attack happened Tuesday on a Red Line train near 95th Street.

Surveillance images of a person suspected of stabbing four homeless men in July and August 2020 in the South Loop and on a CTA train. | Chicago Police Department

McCalip is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday, police said.