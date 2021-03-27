Charges pending against 2 juveniles after racist graffiti was found in Mokena park

Two juveniles were detained after racist and sexually oriented graffiti was found in a Mokena park last weekend.

The offensive vandalism was reportedly discovered by a 12-year-old at Prairie Ridge Park.

The spray-painted messages were anti-Jewish, anti-LGBTQ, and targeted Asian Americans and African Americans.

The Mokena Police Department says the damage to the park exceeded $10,000.

During the investigation, a spray paint can was located. Investigators then identified where it was purchased and from there, were able to identify the offenders.

The juvenile offenders were detained and provided statements about their involvement in the matter.

Charges are currently pending.

Mokena residents were outraged when they heard of the vandalism.

"I walk this park every day. I walk the trails every day. And it's very upsetting. This is not who we are. This is not what our community is about," a resident said.

Village clean-up crews spent hours power-washing and cleaning up the graffiti.